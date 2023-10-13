Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) is Voss Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Voss Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,885,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,442 shares during the quarter. Playa Hotels & Resorts accounts for about 3.8% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $31,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 33,690 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of PLYA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.04. 112,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,321. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.48. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $248.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLYA. Bank of America cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag sold 400,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $2,944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,742,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,504,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $2,944,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,742,519 shares in the company, valued at $108,504,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,609,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,872,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

