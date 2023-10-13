PLC Ultima Tops 24 Hour Volume of $62,920.49 (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 13th. One PLC Ultima coin can now be bought for approximately $34.75 or 0.00129284 BTC on popular exchanges. PLC Ultima has a market cap of $184,543.12 and approximately $62,920.49 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PLC Ultima has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PLC Ultima Profile

PLC Ultima was first traded on December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 5,310 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLC Ultima should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLC Ultima using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

