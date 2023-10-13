Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the September 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Performance

BPOPM traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $25.17. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,430. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.20. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a $0.1276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%.

