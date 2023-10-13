Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 597.4% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Price Performance

NASDAQ:XPDBW remained flat at $0.15 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.36.

Get Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II alerts:

Institutional Trading of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPDBW. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the first quarter worth $2,446,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC raised its position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 1,757.3% in the first quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC now owns 297,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 281,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at $3,039,000.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. intends to focus on identifying a prospective target business in North America within the renewable and transition energy sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.