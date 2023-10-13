PPSC Investment Service Corp Purchases 7,700 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PPSC Investment Service Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 16.7% of PPSC Investment Service Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. PPSC Investment Service Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $75,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after buying an additional 242,549,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,527,972,000 after acquiring an additional 167,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,145,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $369.20. 9,621,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,282,137. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $367.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.88. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.08 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

