PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the September 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 319,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

PRA Group Stock Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ:PRAA traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.99. 229,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,581. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.51. PRA Group has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.96 million, a P/E ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 1.24.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $209.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PRA Group will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRAA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered PRA Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.31 per share, with a total value of $502,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,697,780.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in PRA Group by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in PRA Group by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PRA Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PRA Group during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

