Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares Gap Down to $157.21

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $157.21, but opened at $148.01. Preformed Line Products shares last traded at $148.01, with a volume of 385 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Preformed Line Products in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Preformed Line Products Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $739.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $181.81 million for the quarter.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Preformed Line Products during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the first quarter worth $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Preformed Line Products by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 41.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

