Premia Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.31 Million (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Premia has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and approximately $429.49 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Premia has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Premia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Premia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Premia

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. The Reddit community for Premia is https://reddit.com/r/premiafinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. The official message board for Premia is blog.premia.blue.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Premia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Premia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.