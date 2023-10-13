ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.06

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 967418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

ProFrac Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of ProFrac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in ProFrac by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in ProFrac by 7.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in ProFrac by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in ProFrac by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in ProFrac during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

