Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.85

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.85 and traded as high as C$1.86. Pulse Seismic shares last traded at C$1.84, with a volume of 33,400 shares.

Pulse Seismic Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$96.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Get Pulse Seismic alerts:

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.76 million during the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 7.02%. On average, analysts expect that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.033485 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pulse Seismic Increases Dividend

Pulse Seismic Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.014 dividend. This is a boost from Pulse Seismic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Pulse Seismic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. The company's seismic data is used by oil and natural gas exploration and development companies. It owns and manages licensable seismic data library that consists of approximately 65,310 net square kilometers of 3D seismic; and 8,29,207 linear kilometers of 2D seismic data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Seismic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Seismic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.