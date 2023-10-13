Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.85

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.85 and traded as high as C$1.86. Pulse Seismic shares last traded at C$1.84, with a volume of 33,400 shares.
Pulse Seismic Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$96.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 5.10.
Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.76 million during the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 7.02%. On average, analysts expect that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.033485 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pulse Seismic Increases Dividend
Pulse Seismic Company Profile
Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. The company's seismic data is used by oil and natural gas exploration and development companies. It owns and manages licensable seismic data library that consists of approximately 65,310 net square kilometers of 3D seismic; and 8,29,207 linear kilometers of 2D seismic data.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pulse Seismic
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Seismic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Seismic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.