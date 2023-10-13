Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Gap Down to $39.07

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.07, but opened at $38.21. Qiagen shares last traded at $38.34, with a volume of 462,285 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Qiagen from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.92.

Qiagen Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.50.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Qiagen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth about $288,658,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Qiagen in the first quarter worth approximately $128,695,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 925,843.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,407,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,377,000 after buying an additional 1,407,282 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Qiagen by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,607,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,886,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,406 shares during the period. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

