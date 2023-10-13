Quantum Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.60 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5.60 and approximately $5.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007213 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00021297 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00015698 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00013502 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,879.77 or 0.99989845 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Quantum is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

