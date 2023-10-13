Robert Robotti Purchases 13,860 Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) Director Robert Robotti acquired 13,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $227,165.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 303,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,975,741.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Robert Robotti acquired 8 shares of AMREP stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $132.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Robert Robotti acquired 351 shares of AMREP stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.41 per share, for a total transaction of $5,759.91.

On Thursday, September 28th, Robert Robotti acquired 1,672 shares of AMREP stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $27,487.68.

On Monday, July 31st, Robert Robotti purchased 1,752 shares of AMREP stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.52 per share, for a total transaction of $28,943.04.

NYSE AXR traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.49. The stock had a trading volume of 23,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,296. The company has a market capitalization of $86.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.22. AMREP Co. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

AMREP ( NYSE:AXR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 45.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMREP by 17.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 25,857 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AMREP by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AMREP by 3.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMREP during the first quarter worth about $1,655,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of AMREP during the second quarter worth about $527,000. 33.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AMREP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

