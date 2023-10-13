Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $410.11

Shares of Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 410.11 ($5.02) and traded as low as GBX 366 ($4.48). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 368 ($4.50), with a volume of 12,822 shares trading hands.

Robert Walters Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £267.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1,054.29, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 377.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 409.82.

Get Robert Walters alerts:

Robert Walters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Robert Walters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,571.43%.

Insider Activity at Robert Walters

Robert Walters Company Profile

In related news, insider Leslie Van de Walle bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.59) per share, for a total transaction of £16,875 ($20,654.83). Company insiders own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.