Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $410.11

Shares of Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 410.11 ($5.02) and traded as low as GBX 366 ($4.48). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 368 ($4.50), with a volume of 12,822 shares trading hands.
Robert Walters Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £267.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1,054.29, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 377.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 409.82.
Robert Walters Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Robert Walters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,571.43%.
Insider Activity at Robert Walters
Robert Walters Company Profile
Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.
