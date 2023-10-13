Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for about 1.5% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Roper Technologies worth $92,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.80.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $501.07. 32,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,066. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $493.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.72 and a 1-year high of $508.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,880.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,102,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,658 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.