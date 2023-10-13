Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.60

Shares of Safestore Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 1058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SFSHF shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Safestore in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 185 stores on 30 April 2023, comprising 132 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 8 stores in Spain, 10 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.
