Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Boosted by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,815 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 0.4% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.1% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,229 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.5% during the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.1% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 59,587 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.34. 1,484,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,725,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.31. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $114,550.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,014,255.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $114,550.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,255.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $3,628,023.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,938,404.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,304 shares of company stock worth $142,849,894 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

