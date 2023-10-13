Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 249,700 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the September 15th total of 313,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 280,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. 34,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,507. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81.

Get Sarcos Technology and Robotics alerts:

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.16). Sarcos Technology and Robotics had a negative return on equity of 55.08% and a negative net margin of 1,148.57%. The business had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. Analysts predict that Sarcos Technology and Robotics will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sarcos Technology and Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STRC

Institutional Trading of Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRC. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 86.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26,391 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of advanced mobile robotic systems that redefine human possibilities and are designed to enable the safest, most productive workforce in the world. Sarcos robotic systems operate in challenging, unstructured, industrial environments and include teleoperated robotic systems, a powered robotic exoskeleton, and software solutions that enable task autonomy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.