Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Short Interest Update

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 333,700 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the September 15th total of 416,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Schibsted ASA Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SBBTF remained flat at $17.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15. Schibsted ASA has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $17.15.
About Schibsted ASA
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schibsted ASA
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.