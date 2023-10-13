Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Position Lowered by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,714,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,258 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Unison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Unison Advisors LLC owned about 1.47% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $72,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 51,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.13. 394,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,085. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $28.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average is $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

