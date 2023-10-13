Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) is Unison Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Unison Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 945,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,847 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 3.4% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $30,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 182,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 208.2% during the second quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,026,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,143,000 after acquiring an additional 693,354 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 374,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.34. The company had a trading volume of 724,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,554. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $33.62.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

