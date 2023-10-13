Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Holdings Increased by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 5.2% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.35. The stock had a trading volume of 202,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,298. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.62 and a 200-day moving average of $69.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $74.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

