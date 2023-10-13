Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

Research analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 116.22% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Scilex in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Scilex Price Performance

Shares of Scilex stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 420,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,185. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73. Scilex has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $16.90.

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scilex

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scilex during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Scilex during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Scilex during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Scilex in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scilex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scilex Company Profile

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. It offers ZTlido, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

Further Reading

