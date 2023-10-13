SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 20,693 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,625 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,693 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $14,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,314,196.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,346 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $151,058.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,204.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $14,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,314,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,178 shares of company stock valued at $14,701,258. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,838,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,804. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $74.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -109.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays downgraded Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.56.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

