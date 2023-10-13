SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,529 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $617,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 153,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 93,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regions Financial stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.08. 4,208,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,541,919. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.03%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.24.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

