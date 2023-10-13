SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of NOW worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in NOW in the first quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in NOW by 63.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in NOW by 535.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNOW stock remained flat at $11.81 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 130,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,807. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.56. NOW Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.30 million. NOW had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NOW from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NOW from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NOW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

