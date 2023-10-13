SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NVR by 22,694.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,424 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 2,293,208.1% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after buying an additional 848,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,321,244,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,482,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,034,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE NVR traded up $51.38 on Friday, reaching $5,947.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,420. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,935.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6,525.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6,141.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,994.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $123.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 440.88 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,650.00.

Read Our Latest Report on NVR

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total value of $13,022,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $678,832,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total transaction of $13,022,707.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,832,424.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,767 shares of company stock worth $49,139,940 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.