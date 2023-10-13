SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,604,000 after acquiring an additional 112,811 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,497,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,126,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,497,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,126,098.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KNX

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KNX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.87. 1,007,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $64.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.58 and its 200 day moving average is $55.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 7.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 17.72%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.