SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7,566.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.45. 1,923,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,195. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.62. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.06.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 65.87%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WPM. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.96.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

