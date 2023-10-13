SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,886,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $349,081,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Honeywell International by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,700 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4,671.8% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,046,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,844 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.09. The company had a trading volume of 849,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,950. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $173.83 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $121.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

