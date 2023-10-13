SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the quarter. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,092,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31,851 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 317,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after buying an additional 129,236 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,881,000.

Shares of QLTA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,198. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.70. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $48.80.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

