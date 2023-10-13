SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,776,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,784,000 after purchasing an additional 995,975 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 156,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 22,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.56. The stock had a trading volume of 691,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,763. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $112.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

