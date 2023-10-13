SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 869 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,246 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 196.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.65. 1,741,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,461,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.55.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays raised Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Articles

