Secret (SIE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $10.00 Million

Secret (SIE) traded up 75.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Secret token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $10.00 million and $77,552.19 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Memetic (MEME) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00039735 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00150891 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00045114 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00024643 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 44.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00015753 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003739 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Secret

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00212615 USD and is down -63.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $131,002.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

