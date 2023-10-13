Serum (SRM) Price Down 34.1% Over Last 7 Days

Serum (SRM) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar. Serum has a market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0327 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Serum

Serum’s launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

