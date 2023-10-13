Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) vs. Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Financial Contrast

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) and Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Shimano and Yamaha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimano 19.49% 16.26% 14.65% Yamaha N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shimano and Yamaha’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimano $4.76 billion 2.63 $986.98 million $0.99 13.98 Yamaha N/A N/A N/A $109.39 0.25

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Shimano has higher revenue and earnings than Yamaha. Yamaha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shimano, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.0% of Shimano shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Yamaha shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Shimano and Yamaha, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimano 2 0 0 0 1.00 Yamaha 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

Shimano pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Yamaha pays an annual dividend of $32.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 116.5%. Shimano pays out 14.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Yamaha pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Shimano beats Yamaha on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc. develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures and sells pianos; guitars; keyboards; strings; basses and amps; brass and woodwinds; marching instruments; drums; percussion instruments; music production tools; audio and visual products; and professional audio equipment under the Bösendorfer, Steinberg, Line 6, Ampeg, and Nexo brands. The company also provides acoustic design, unified communication devices, electronic devices, automotive sound system, automobile interior components, factory automation equipment, and golf products. In addition, it is involved in the music schools and resort business. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan.

