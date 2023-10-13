Short Interest in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VII) Declines By 59.1%

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VII – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Price Performance

Shares of VII stock remained flat at $10.60 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,972. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Institutional Trading of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VII. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 459,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 99,312 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 13.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the first quarter worth about $175,000. 40.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Company Profile

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology.

