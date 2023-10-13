Short Interest in Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Declines By 54.5%

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the September 15th total of 253,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bionomics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.57% of Bionomics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Bionomics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bionomics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Bionomics Stock Performance

Shares of BNOX stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.09. 150,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,044. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20. Bionomics has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

Bionomics Company Profile

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

