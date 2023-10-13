Short Interest in CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Declines By 82.3%

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a drop of 82.3% from the September 15th total of 459,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

CK Asset Stock Down 2.1 %

OTCMKTS CHKGF traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.05. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,136. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. CK Asset has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $6.57.

Get CK Asset alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC initiated coverage on CK Asset in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About CK Asset

(Get Free Report)

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CK Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.