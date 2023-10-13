Short Interest in Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Expands By 200.0%

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

CCHGY stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,921. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.22. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCHGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,950 ($36.11) to GBX 3,150 ($38.56) in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($33.05) to GBX 3,000 ($36.72) in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($31.82) to GBX 2,400 ($29.38) in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

