Short Interest in Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Declines By 95.3%

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a decrease of 95.3% from the September 15th total of 1,747,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Comba Telecom Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS COBJF remained flat at $0.19 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18. Comba Telecom Systems has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.19.

About Comba Telecom Systems

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in research, development, manufacture, and sale of wireless telecommunications network system equipment and related engineering services. It operates through two segments, Wireless Telecommunications Network System Equipment and Services, and Operator Telecommunication Services.

