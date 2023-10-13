Short Interest in Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Declines By 95.3%

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a decrease of 95.3% from the September 15th total of 1,747,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Comba Telecom Systems Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS COBJF remained flat at $0.19 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18. Comba Telecom Systems has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.19.
About Comba Telecom Systems
