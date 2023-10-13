Short Interest in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Grows By 250.7%

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 250.7% from the September 15th total of 7,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Connect Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Connect Biopharma by 5,552.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 103,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 92,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 1,312.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 72,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Connect Biopharma during the first quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Connect Biopharma Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CNTB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,386. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. Connect Biopharma has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.58.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to treat T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.

