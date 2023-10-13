Short Interest in Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Expands By 45.1%

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 259,200 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the September 15th total of 178,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.1 days.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CROMF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.25 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.
Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.
