Short Interest in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Rises By 194.5%

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,130,000 shares, a growth of 194.5% from the September 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance
EPRT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.31. 1,046,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,180. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average is $23.91.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.39%.
Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.03.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Essential Properties Realty Trust
Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Essential Properties Realty Trust
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.