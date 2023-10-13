Short Interest in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Rises By 194.5%

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,130,000 shares, a growth of 194.5% from the September 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

EPRT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.31. 1,046,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,180. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average is $23.91.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.39%.

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 187.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 80,735 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 37.5% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.3% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 1,631,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 319,239 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.