Short Interest in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Expands By 246.8%

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a growth of 246.8% from the September 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FPF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.26. 163,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,161. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. This is a positive change from First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPF. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 500.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

