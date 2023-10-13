Short Interest in Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Increases By 200.0%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Immune Therapeutics Stock Performance

Immune Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44. Immune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.40.

Immune Therapeutics Company Profile

Immune Therapeutics, Inc does not have significant operations. The company was formerly known as TNI BioTech, Inc and changed its name to Immune Therapeutics, Inc in October 2014. Immune Therapeutics, Inc is based in Winter Park, Florida.

