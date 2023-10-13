Short Interest in Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Increases By 200.0%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Immune Therapeutics Stock Performance
Immune Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44. Immune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.40.
Immune Therapeutics Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Immune Therapeutics
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Immune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.