Short Interest in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Drops By 54.4%

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the September 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WOOD traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,182. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 1st quarter worth $21,512,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after buying an additional 86,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after buying an additional 34,804 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $745,000.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

