Short Interest in Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rises By 625.3%

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, an increase of 625.3% from the September 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 323,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Norsk Hydro ASA Trading Down 0.4 %

NHYDY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.62. 116,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,821. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $8.60.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

