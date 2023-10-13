Short Interest in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Drops By 19.6%

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,920,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the September 15th total of 16,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

NOV Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NOV traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.49. 2,896,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,247,242. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.18. NOV has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.88.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. NOV had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

Institutional Trading of NOV

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOV by 18.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of NOV by 19.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,904 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in NOV by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

