Short Interest in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Declines By 20.6%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,670,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the September 15th total of 17,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAGS. Barclays cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.39.

NYSE PAGS traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,948,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $772.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.40 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 9.91%. As a group, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 672.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,839,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25,105,756 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,516 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,295,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 443,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $70,207,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 3.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,831,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,926,000 after purchasing an additional 226,300 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

